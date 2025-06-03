ANTS

ANTS is the world’s first decentralized meme culture community focused on AI digital human systems and self-evolution, built on the Solana (SOL) chain.

NameANTS

RankNo.4950

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06162011831395366,2025-06-03

Lowest Price0.000072574685690821,2025-06-13

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

