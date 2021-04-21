APN

Apron is a decentralized infrastructure service Network, it can be a parachain built on Polkadot and provide API service for polkadot ecosystem and blockchain network of DApp and DeFi.

NameAPN

RankNo.2968

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply93,500,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0935%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.828298,2021-04-21

Lowest Price0.000190219475226859,2025-05-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionApron is a decentralized infrastructure service Network, it can be a parachain built on Polkadot and provide API service for polkadot ecosystem and blockchain network of DApp and DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.