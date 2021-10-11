ARV

ARIVA (ARV) has been produced for active use in global and local tourism, as well as travel networks in the near future. It runs as a fully decentralized worldwide B2C - B2B Travel & Tourism Network.

NameARV

RankNo.2061

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply72,553,169,190

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply93,640,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7255%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001450169881585897,2021-10-11

Lowest Price0.000007247042777309,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionARIVA (ARV) has been produced for active use in global and local tourism, as well as travel networks in the near future. It runs as a fully decentralized worldwide B2C - B2B Travel & Tourism Network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.