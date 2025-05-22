ASMATCH

AsMatch stands as the People’s SocialFi, challenging traditional models by prioritizing and rewarding the average user. Our mission is to democratize social interaction, valuing each user's interactions fairly and generously. AsMatch is the first Social Layer on Manta Network to leverage Polygon CDK and Celestia DA.

NameASMATCH

RankNo.3952

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.5642191756437125,2025-05-22

Lowest Price0.012489830710413414,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainMANTA

IntroductionAsMatch stands as the People’s SocialFi, challenging traditional models by prioritizing and rewarding the average user. Our mission is to democratize social interaction, valuing each user's interactions fairly and generously. AsMatch is the first Social Layer on Manta Network to leverage Polygon CDK and Celestia DA.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.