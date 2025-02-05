AVAXAI

AIvalanche DeFAI Agents is the premier AI project enabling anyone to easily create, deploy, manage, interact and trade tokenized AI and DeFAI Agents on the Avalanche blockchain.

NameAVAXAI

RankNo.2748

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply190,293,475

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00616338940757264,2025-02-05

Lowest Price0.000466653833301345,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAIvalanche DeFAI Agents is the premier AI project enabling anyone to easily create, deploy, manage, interact and trade tokenized AI and DeFAI Agents on the Avalanche blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.