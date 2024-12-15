AVC

AlterVerse is a platform that combines AI and gaming. Backed by @BinanceLabs & @PolygonVentures.

NameAVC

RankNo.3803

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.040707332091214105,2024-12-15

Lowest Price0.000821985676311454,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

