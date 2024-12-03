AVENTISAI

Aventis Metaverse is the first AI-powered decentralized education platform, revolutionizing access to education for users globally, with a strong focus on making executive education affordable and accessible.

NameAVENTISAI

RankNo.5988

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.47388225139902757,2025-04-13

Lowest Price0.005001061444040472,2024-12-03

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAventis Metaverse is the first AI-powered decentralized education platform, revolutionizing access to education for users globally, with a strong focus on making executive education affordable and accessible.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.