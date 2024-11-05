BBB

Bitgreen is a trusted leader in developing blockchain solutions to maximize verifiability, scaling, and market opportunities in solar and renewable energy, carbon offsets, environmental certification, and enterprise-grade sustainability solutions.

NameBBB

RankNo.8887

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply499,998,755

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.210101257388927,2024-11-05

Lowest Price0.009998377710226476,2025-01-28

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionBitgreen is a trusted leader in developing blockchain solutions to maximize verifiability, scaling, and market opportunities in solar and renewable energy, carbon offsets, environmental certification, and enterprise-grade sustainability solutions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.