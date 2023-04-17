BCT

BabyChita is a project that aims to benefit society by creating new projects for the future. The main element of our project is to create artificial intelligence ( AI ) modules that will make everyone's work easier. We aim to touch your lives and progress with these artificial intelligence ( AI ) projects. At the same time, BabyChita is a P2E project. We aim to offer you, the users, a perfect game by combining artificial intelligence ( AI ) and gaming. While playing games, you can also chat with our artificial intelligence ( AI ) assistants to get to know BabyChita better and start using it.

NameBCT

RankNo.6038

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000351089573499945,2023-04-17

Lowest Price0.000004797436731223,2025-03-12

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBabyChita is a project that aims to benefit society by creating new projects for the future. The main element of our project is to create artificial intelligence ( AI ) modules that will make everyone's work easier. We aim to touch your lives and progress with these artificial intelligence ( AI ) projects. At the same time, BabyChita is a P2E project. We aim to offer you, the users, a perfect game by combining artificial intelligence ( AI ) and gaming. While playing games, you can also chat with our artificial intelligence ( AI ) assistants to get to know BabyChita better and start using it.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.