BDTC

BDTCOIN is an exclusive Gold standard digital currency revolutionizing the global finance with multiple financial players, a dynamic cutting-edge blockchain built with QUANTUM-resistant protocols and DeFi Ecosystem. BDTCOIN is crafted to serve both private and public sectors, catering to a broad spectrum of applications. For individual users, BDTCOIN provides a high level of privacy, ensuring that personal transactions remain confidential and secure from surveillance. In the public domain, BDTCOIN can revolutionize how governmental and non-governmental organizations handle transactions by reducing bureaucratic delays and increasing transparency where necessary. This dual utility makes BDTCOIN a versatile digital currency, designed to meet diverse needs and adapt to various scenarios,enhancing the efficiency and security of digital exchanges across different spheres of usage.

NameBDTC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply34 924 100

Max Supply71 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2022-09-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued1,28 USDT

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBDTC

IntroductionBDTCOIN is an exclusive Gold standard digital currency revolutionizing the global finance with multiple financial players, a dynamic cutting-edge blockchain built with QUANTUM-resistant protocols and DeFi Ecosystem. BDTCOIN is crafted to serve both private and public sectors, catering to a broad spectrum of applications. For individual users, BDTCOIN provides a high level of privacy, ensuring that personal transactions remain confidential and secure from surveillance. In the public domain, BDTCOIN can revolutionize how governmental and non-governmental organizations handle transactions by reducing bureaucratic delays and increasing transparency where necessary. This dual utility makes BDTCOIN a versatile digital currency, designed to meet diverse needs and adapt to various scenarios,enhancing the efficiency and security of digital exchanges across different spheres of usage.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.