Block World is a metaverse platform merging AI Agents (NPCs) and GameFi for an engaging Play-to-Earn experience. Players can interact with dynamic AI, earn rewards, and trade NFTs. With user-driven content and a partnership with The Sandbox, Block World is shaping the future of the metaverse.

NameBLOCKWORLD

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply30 000 000 000 000 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Block World is a metaverse platform merging AI Agents (NPCs) and GameFi for an engaging Play-to-Earn experience. Players can interact with dynamic AI, earn rewards, and trade NFTs. With user-driven content and a partnership with The Sandbox, Block World is shaping the future of the metaverse.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

