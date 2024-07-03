BLS

Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop sustainable and rewarding, built to be familiar yet innovative.

NameBLS

RankNo.2202

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply52,418,329

Max Supply350,000,000

Total Supply306,247,500

Circulation Rate0.1497%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5030257591198328,2024-07-03

Lowest Price0.00925966470736314,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

