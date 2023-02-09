BLUEMOVE

BlueMove is a remarkable super app built on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, providing users with an NFT launchpad, marketplace, and DEX, all on one platform. It offers full functionality and a seamless web and mobile experience, making it an excellent choice for traders and developers.

NameBLUEMOVE

RankNo.1438

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply217,500,000

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.725%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2414166920123846,2023-02-09

Lowest Price0.007666537267199644,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainAPTOS

IntroductionBlueMove is a remarkable super app built on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, providing users with an NFT launchpad, marketplace, and DEX, all on one platform. It offers full functionality and a seamless web and mobile experience, making it an excellent choice for traders and developers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BLUEMOVE/USDT
BlueMove
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BLUEMOVE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BLUEMOVE/USDT
BlueMove
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BLUEMOVE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...