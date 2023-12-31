BONGO

Bongo Cat is an iconic, globally recognized character known for its playful bongo-drumming antics. The BONGO token is a community-led, fair launch meme coin created for fans of Bongo Cat everywhere, bringing together a worldwide network of supporters who share a love for memes and community-driven projects. Unlike other tokens, BONGO has no presale, team tokens, or centralized control, making it a truly open and transparent project for the people. With BONGO, the fun and rhythm of the bongos never stop, inviting everyone to join the beat in a lighthearted, inclusive way.

NameBONGO

RankNo.3520

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply999,753,894

Total Supply999,753,894

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14696322694482844,2024-11-20

Lowest Price0.000004904838423675,2023-12-31

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

