PancakeBunny is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator and optimizer for the Binance Smart Chan and Ethereum (ETH), which is used for PancakeSwap (CAKE). The PancakeBunny protocol gives farmers the opportunity to multiply their tokens.

NameBUNNY

RankNo.2975

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.69%

Circulation Supply510,232

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply910,789

Circulation Rate0.5102%

Issue Date2021-04-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High553.31998667,2021-04-27

Lowest Price0.04512060669859712,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

