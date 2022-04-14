BVT

BILLIVERSE is designed to empower creators and bring them closer to their fans and new follower communities. These different cultures, where creators are fun and touching, can build real relationships with their fans on the platform and get more from the content.

NameBVT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainAPTOS

IntroductionBILLIVERSE is designed to empower creators and bring them closer to their fans and new follower communities. These different cultures, where creators are fun and touching, can build real relationships with their fans on the platform and get more from the content.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.