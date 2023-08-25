BXC

BitcoinX is a coin that derives its name from a currency that powers the entire crypto market - it blends BTC familiarity with the high-octane aspirations of the crypto community. The 'X' in its name is more than a letter; it symbolizes the exponential impact that crypto enthusiasts, or 'degens', avidly seek in the dynamic world of digital currency. Embodying the essence of a memecoin culture, BitcoinX is not just about being a coin - it's a cultural movement, injecting humor and a spirited sense of community into the crypto space. Already integrated with dynamic platforms like DestinyX, and with more exciting partnerships on the horizon, BitcoinX positions itself as a major player in the ongoing evolution of cryptocurrency, aiming to be at the forefront of the exciting future.

NameBXC

RankNo.7799

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001221345560348283,2023-08-25

Lowest Price0.000007661687640106,2024-12-01

Public BlockchainMATIC

