CATTON

Catton AI is revolutionizing the gaming industry by introducing Gaming DNA Layers for AI Agents, a system that tokenizes unique character traits like defensive, offensive, and predictive capabilities, enabling players to enhance gameplay while creating tradeable, monetizable assets., integrating AI-driven NPCs with legendary IPs, and fostering immersive player experiences.

NameCATTON

RankNo.3624

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000010380826164721,2025-02-07

Lowest Price0.000000108593475185,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainBSC

