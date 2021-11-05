CBX

CropBytes has been growing its crypto gamer community since 2018. CropBytes farming is based on sustainable economics like the real world. Gamers love the farming and strategic business challenges to play and grow their crypto farm. In this metaverse, gamers own farms, grow crops, raise animals and produce goods to grow their crypto farm. CBX utility token is an integral part of the growing CropBytes metaverse, and is linked to all in-game activities.

NameCBX

RankNo.2576

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply186,294,140

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3725%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.104333457705843,2021-11-05

Lowest Price0,2021-11-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCropBytes has been growing its crypto gamer community since 2018. CropBytes farming is based on sustainable economics like the real world. Gamers love the farming and strategic business challenges to play and grow their crypto farm. In this metaverse, gamers own farms, grow crops, raise animals and produce goods to grow their crypto farm. CBX utility token is an integral part of the growing CropBytes metaverse, and is linked to all in-game activities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.