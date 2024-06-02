CBY

Carbify plants trees and offers a revolutionary alternative to carbon credits certified by the United Nations. Using blockchain technology, the company provides the highest quality carbon offsets in the world, traceable to the specific tree absorbing the CO2.

NameCBY

RankNo.5350

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply39,992,500

Total Supply39,992,500

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.417800759291113,2024-06-02

Lowest Price0.1451075449927514,2025-04-25

Public BlockchainETH

Carbify plants trees and offers a revolutionary alternative to carbon credits certified by the United Nations. Using blockchain technology, the company provides the highest quality carbon offsets in the world, traceable to the specific tree absorbing the CO2.

Sector

Social Media

