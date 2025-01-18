CCL

CYCLEAN is a blockchain-based platform focused on promoting eco-friendly energy solutions and electric vehicles. The name combines "Cycle" and "Clean," reflecting the goal of creating a more sustainable environment through renewable energy. The platform rewards users with CYCLEAN coins for adopting green technologies, such as electric bikes, motorbikes, and solar energy systems. These rewards incentivize the use of clean energy and encourage a shift away from fossil fuels.

NameCCL

RankNo.9472

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04108216641201855,2025-01-18

Lowest Price0.000809940741501834,2025-03-31

Public BlockchainBSC

