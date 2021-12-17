CHMB

Chumbi Valley is an upcoming free-to-play game with play and earn & NFT trading elements.The game is a deeply immersive 2D Fantasy RPG that blends Pokemon-style creature collection and turn-based battle, with Stardew Valley inspired cosy farm-sim features.

NameCHMB

RankNo.3873

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply30.000.000.000

Total Supply29.375.240.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6817119224871959,2021-12-17

Lowest Price0.000002478847955417,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

