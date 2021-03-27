CONV

Convergence is a new age protocol allowing both retail and enterprise users to swap between real-world assets and blockchain-based DeFi utility tokens seamlessly. Convergence aims to be the go-to decentralized interchangeable assets protocol.

NameCONV

RankNo.2606

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply3,930,225,792

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2298271,2021-03-27

Lowest Price0.000038359741517764,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

