Connex aims to build a permissionless, open, and collaborative Web3 professional network. The CONX token is an essential component to such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Connex ecosystem.

NameCONX

RankNo.684

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,158,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0115%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High49.57445222528532,2025-05-21

Lowest Price1.6743141503601893,2023-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

