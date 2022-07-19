COVN

Covenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure. Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

NameCOVN

RankNo.7287

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply350,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.400187291260337,2022-07-19

Lowest Price0.00214904404932278,2025-03-02

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

COVN/USDT
Covenant
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (COVN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
