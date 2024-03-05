CYBONK

CYBONK is a hybrid of a biological organism and machine, a highly evolved dog whose body has been permanently augmented with artificial components. He’s a cybernetic organism, a technically enhanced biological entity, fighting for the meme dog alliance to uphold balance in the crypto universe, battling against peculiar-looking frogs and others, to prove they are the one true meme tokens. With many utilities such as AI, liquid staking, P2E gaming, NFTs and more, CYBONK will soon gain a foothold among the top players in cryptocurrencies.

NameCYBONK

RankNo.5921

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000087666808168873,2024-03-17

Lowest Price0.000000040425256384,2024-03-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.