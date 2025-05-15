DEFIAI

Launched in December 2024, DeFi Agents AI is a crypto trading assistant powered by artificial intelligence. The project focuses on providing traders with tools for market analysis, automated trading, and strategy optimization. Developed by a global team of experts with extensive experience in AI, trading, and blockchain, the platform aims to simplify trading processes while maximizing efficiency and profitability. The $DEFAI token is the native utility token of the DeFi Agents AI platform. It is used to unlock premium features, including advanced AI trading bots, staking rewards, and access to personalized trading strategies.

NameDEFIAI

RankNo.3257

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.029123345638469956,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.00009841384470725,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

