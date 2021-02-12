DERI

Deri Protocol is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on chain. With Deri Protocol, trades are executed under AMM paradigm and positions are tokenized as NFTs, highly composable with other DeFi projects. Having provided an on-chain mechanism to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently, Deri Protocol has minted one of the most important blocks of the DeFi infrastructure. $DERI is the governance token of Deri Protocol.

NameDERI

RankNo.2084

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply124,695,829

Max Supply0

Total Supply483,012,978.592577

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.77162528,2021-02-12

Lowest Price0.003092234761214728,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainBSC

