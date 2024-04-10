DFC

The main idea and task of our DF Capital is to become the number one community in TON, to create a synergy effect within it through popularisation and filling missing niches, services and products. On top of the TON blockchain we launched the DFC token, which will socially connect all participants in this crypto sector into something more integral.

NameDFC

RankNo.1725

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply26,563,279

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply199,999,999

Circulation Rate0.1328%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.9396355203834914,2024-04-10

Lowest Price0.06264857575771907,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

