Domin Network is a multi-chain e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain-based payments with secure, on-chain consumer data management. By leveraging NFTs and decentralized infrastructure, it enables seamless asset redemption, cross-border transactions, and transparent data ownership. Bridging Web2 and Web3 economies, Domin Network empowers users with greater control while driving innovation in global trade.

Public BlockchainKLAY

