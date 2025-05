DRINK

Partnered with Brewdog & Google to co-create the future of the spirits industry alongside a global community of risk-takers, creators & innovators. Built on our proprietary “Tokenised Affiliate Protocol” to allow community to sell our products and tokenise the sales contracts, creating a revolutionary new asset class. The future of RWAs & Consumer Crypto.

NameDRINK

RankNo.3061

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,12

Circulation Supply72.772.197

Max Supply721.000.000

Total Supply721.000.000

Circulation Rate0.1009%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0317890191454709,2024-10-02

Lowest Price0.000188443648493561,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBASE

