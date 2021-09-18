EKTA

Ekta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose.

NameEKTA

RankNo.2992

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply34,769,778

Max Supply420,000,000

Total Supply220,500,000

Circulation Rate0.0827%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.42278917,2021-09-18

Lowest Price0,2021-11-01

Public BlockchainBSC

