ELYS

Elys is a layer 1 blockchain that brings a suite of Defi products and features fueled by Wallet and Chain Abstraction. Through its revolutionary self-custody universal liquidity design, it transforms the fragmented Web3 landscape into a cohesive and efficient ecosystem. This empowers both novice and pro users to easily manage their assets & trade across different chains with speed & ease all on one platform.

NameELYS

RankNo.3965

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200.000.000

Total Supply149.683.656

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0149121439644986,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.18676723705375023,2025-03-22

Public BlockchainELYS

Elys is a layer 1 blockchain that brings a suite of Defi products and features fueled by Wallet and Chain Abstraction. Through its revolutionary self-custody universal liquidity design, it transforms the fragmented Web3 landscape into a cohesive and efficient ecosystem. This empowers both novice and pro users to easily manage their assets & trade across different chains with speed & ease all on one platform.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

