EVADORE

Evadore is an Ethereum-based blockchain network project, which was created to minimize the carbon emissions in our world and to completely eliminate it in the sectors that have the opportunity, which keeps commercial activities in the background and was established to contribute to the ecological system in our world.

NameEVADORE

RankNo.3053

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply173,823,400

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1738%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2899743521882474,2023-10-06

Lowest Price0.000046191499608699,2025-04-03

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

