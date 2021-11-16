FACTR

Defactor is a platform that enables the tokenization of RWAs (Real world assets) and the businesses which control them to access DeFi liquidity. Defactor uses blockchain technology to improve access for a range of Asset Classes from Trade Finance and Invoice Factoring to Government Bonds.

NameFACTR

RankNo.1641

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply126,937,459

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4231%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.45438241196969,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0,2021-11-16

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionDefactor is a platform that enables the tokenization of RWAs (Real world assets) and the businesses which control them to access DeFi liquidity. Defactor uses blockchain technology to improve access for a range of Asset Classes from Trade Finance and Invoice Factoring to Government Bonds.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FACTR/USDT
Defactor
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FACTR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FACTR/USDT
Defactor
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FACTR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...