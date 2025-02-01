FLAY

FLAY powers protocols built by Flayer Labs including the Flaunch protocol - a memecoin launchpad built on Base and powered by Uniswap V4. Notably, holders of FLAY can turn on a fee switch to collect 10% of the protocol's trading fees. Holders also have access to FLAY onchain governance.

NameFLAY

RankNo.5895

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27122461460128816,2025-02-01

Lowest Price0.013309920381206455,2025-05-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFLAY powers protocols built by Flayer Labs including the Flaunch protocol - a memecoin launchpad built on Base and powered by Uniswap V4. Notably, holders of FLAY can turn on a fee switch to collect 10% of the protocol's trading fees. Holders also have access to FLAY onchain governance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.