FORWARD

Forward is the WordPress of Web 3.0 and has built a drag-and-drop no-code solution that helps people deploy their dApps on any EVM-based chain of their choice, with Rust, Go, Haskel and Python currently being implemented. More than 800+ chains have already been integrated with the Forward Factory.

NameFORWARD

RankNo.1598

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply4,999,822,645

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.028728345064898762,2024-02-06

Lowest Price0.000574897521505942,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

