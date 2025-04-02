FULA

Functionland's network is revolutionizing the $650B+ AI infrastructure and cloud storage market by slashing 60% of the overhead costs tied to central data centers. By harnessing unused computing resources, Functionland offers a decentralized, cost-efficient solution with unmatched user control and privacy. Bridging Web2 and Web3, we're building the first-ever data logistics platform to power the future of storage and compute.

NameFULA

RankNo.4703

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.009157296776226667,2025-04-02

Lowest Price0.003156644425184985,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionFunctionland's network is revolutionizing the $650B+ AI infrastructure and cloud storage market by slashing 60% of the overhead costs tied to central data centers. By harnessing unused computing resources, Functionland offers a decentralized, cost-efficient solution with unmatched user control and privacy. Bridging Web2 and Web3, we're building the first-ever data logistics platform to power the future of storage and compute.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FULA/USDT
Functionland
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FULA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FULA/USDT
Functionland
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FULA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...