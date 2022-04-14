GASP

Gasp is a cross-chain swap protocol and the first DEX for the EigenLayer ecosystem, operating as a multi-settlement L2 secured by Ethereum with restaked security. Trade BTC, SOL, and any connected L1/L2 tokens.

NameGASP

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

