GG MetaGame offers a dynamic gaming ecosystem merging hundreds of casual mobile games, primarily based on our own portfolio of already successful titles with a dedicated audience , with our main product being an SDK for easy integration of mobile games into the ecosystem.

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGG MetaGame offers a dynamic gaming ecosystem merging hundreds of casual mobile games, primarily based on our own portfolio of already successful titles with a dedicated audience , with our main product being an SDK for easy integration of mobile games into the ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

