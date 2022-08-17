GINUX

Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment and supporting the main activists in this field as well as the good causes that matter the most to us all through the support of its green community. It is based on the BSC network.

NameGINUX

RankNo.2462

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply3,572,880,055,132

Max Supply10,000,000,000,000

Total Supply5,245,959,055,814.6

Circulation Rate0.3572%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00004609328089689,2021-11-03

Lowest Price0,2022-08-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

