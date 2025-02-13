GMRT

The Game Company ($GMRT) is a next-generation gaming ecosystem that merges Web3 technology with traditional gaming, creating an immersive, decentralized, and lag-free cloud gaming experience. Our platform enables players to access AAA titles from Steam, Epic Games, and other major publishers without downloads or installations—directly playable on any device.

NameGMRT

RankNo.3659

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21733156824582373,2025-02-13

Lowest Price0.005882763126004524,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBASE

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.