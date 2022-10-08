GOLC

GOLCoin is created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, it is a portal leading to a new futuristic world where it will be at the core of many evolutionary projects that will change many aspects of our life. GOLCoin is a way to be involved in its revolutionary projects such as Agartha, GolexChange.io, Golchain, NFT marketplace, and many more. The next major upgrade in the ecosystem is Golchain with will be a layer 2 blockchain. With next to zero fees and up to 400 TPS and increased storage.

NameGOLC

RankNo.4466

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply290,000,000

Total Supply290,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High65.49348617035292,2022-10-08

Lowest Price0.004955936139895477,2025-03-30

Public BlockchainTRX

