GQB

GuildQB is a gaming ecosystem that brings together various aspects of the gaming industry, such as DAO governance, game development, NFT promotion, and blockchain technology. The project's ultimate goal is to create an interconnected ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that maximises player benefits and achieves interoperability across the GameFi ecosystem. GuildQB plans to expand the number of game users by researching high-level games and giving scholarships to those interested. Users can also earn additional incentives by building gaming tools and making connections with the GameFI/BCG industry.

NameGQB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionGuildQB is a gaming ecosystem that brings together various aspects of the gaming industry, such as DAO governance, game development, NFT promotion, and blockchain technology. The project's ultimate goal is to create an interconnected ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that maximises player benefits and achieves interoperability across the GameFi ecosystem. GuildQB plans to expand the number of game users by researching high-level games and giving scholarships to those interested. Users can also earn additional incentives by building gaming tools and making connections with the GameFI/BCG industry.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.