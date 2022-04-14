GROWAI

Revolutionize Your Token Journey with SocialGrowAI - the home of DeFAI. Unleash a seamless multi-chain experience with SocialGrowAI, your ultimate hub for trading, launching, and earning tokens. This all-in-one platform integrates Telegram and X, empowering a dynamic array of multi-chain Telegram bots, AI agents, and web apps. With innovative gamified features, SocialGrowAI offers a groundbreaking, AI-optimized platform for multi-chain trading, launching, and earning tokens all in one place.

NameGROWAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

GROWAI/USDT
SocialGrowAI
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GROWAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GROWAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
