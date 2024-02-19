GROW

Triathon is an AI-powered contract detection platform focused on providing security detection services for Dapps. Triathon aims to provide project builders and token holders with the ability to drive the testing and auditing process of crypto projects during their full lifecycles, regardless of whether the individual has a background in technology or not.

NameGROW

RankNo.3846

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.9692334767636313,2024-02-19

Lowest Price0.01729308236902582,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionTriathon is an AI-powered contract detection platform focused on providing security detection services for Dapps. Triathon aims to provide project builders and token holders with the ability to drive the testing and auditing process of crypto projects during their full lifecycles, regardless of whether the individual has a background in technology or not.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.