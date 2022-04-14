HENLO

Henlo is a memecoin incubated by The Honey Jar, the largest cult organization in Berachain. It has zero utility but is widely integrated throughout the Berachain ecosystem. Henlo is more than just a memecoin; it is the heartbeat of a new cultural wave on Berachain. Henlo integrates with Berachain's revolutionary Proof-of-Liquidity consensus model, turning every laugh, every meme, and every transaction into a part of the chain's block rewards, making fun intrinsic to the ecosystem's growth.

NameHENLO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBERACHAIN

Sector

Social Media

