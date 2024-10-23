IGT

Infinitar is a 3v3 and 5v5 competitive multiplayer online battle arena that is fun to play, durable, and highly social, presenting the most prominent features of MOBA games.

NameIGT

RankNo.878

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.87%

Circulation Supply94,240,753.8105644

Max Supply0

Total Supply993,974,183.8785644

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2024-10-23 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.1 USDT

All-Time High0.6675938748172612,2024-12-14

Lowest Price0.19226971371765952,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionInfinitar is a 3v3 and 5v5 competitive multiplayer online battle arena that is fun to play, durable, and highly social, presenting the most prominent features of MOBA games.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.