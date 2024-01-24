INFRA

Bware Labs aims to tackle Web3 challenges and boost global adoption by offering the industry's highest-performance and most reliable infrastructure services and development tools.

NameINFRA

RankNo.2217

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.48%

Circulation Supply4,130,897

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0413%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.4687763500990365,2024-01-24

Lowest Price0.11333777928930475,2024-11-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBware Labs aims to tackle Web3 challenges and boost global adoption by offering the industry's highest-performance and most reliable infrastructure services and development tools.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.