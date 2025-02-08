JAILSTOOL

The controversial stock market maneuvers of Dave Portnoy, known on social media as @stoolpresidente, have sparked backlash for allegedly pumping up stock values only to dump them, inspiring the emergence of a cryptocurrency dubbed "Stool Prisondente in jail."

NameJAILSTOOL

RankNo.1352

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.83%

Circulation Supply999,806,840.749967

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,806,840.749967

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21923769428389056,2025-02-09

Lowest Price0.000340761652952793,2025-02-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe controversial stock market maneuvers of Dave Portnoy, known on social media as @stoolpresidente, have sparked backlash for allegedly pumping up stock values only to dump them, inspiring the emergence of a cryptocurrency dubbed "Stool Prisondente in jail."

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.